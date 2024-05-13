James A. Utecht, 89, Cold Spring

January 20, 1935 - March 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale, MN for James A. Utecht, age 89, who died March 30, 2024, in Cape Coral, FL surrounded by family. A visitation will be from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the church.

Jimmie was born in Luxemburg Township to Andrew and Alvina (Dockendorf) Utecht. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. Jimmie married Kathleen Dingmann September 16, 1961, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

He worked in sewer and water construction for 35 years. Jimmie enjoyed working on Farmall Tractors, fishing, and playing cards. He loved spending summers at the cabin and winters in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Vernon, Sandra (Brett) Bullock; brother, David (Lana); in-laws, Dolores and Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Ernie, Kenneth, Walter, Robert; in-laws, William and Mildred Dingmann.