Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Burton, 84, Sauk Rapids

December 24, 1934 - March 7, 2019

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Burton, age 84, who passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Chaplain Adam Sohre will officiate and burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jackie was born December 24, 1934 in Virginia, MN to Russell & Milka “Millie” (Klashna) Prince. She married Richard Burton on October 1, 1955 in Virginia, MN. Jackie was a homemaker and also was a housekeeper at Country Manor Health Care Center and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. She was a member of Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell where she was involved as a Deacon and a member of Alpha Circle, Women’s Association and Ray’s Group. Jackie was also involved at the Country Manor Chapel, attending services and bible studies frequently. She was also a charter member of the Sabre Booster Club. Jackie loved her family and was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith and prayed for her family daily. Jackie was kind, generous and a great cook. She loved shopping, especially on QVC and her favorite time of year was Christmas, when everyone in the family would get together.

Survivors include her children, Alan of Fayal, Melissa (Jack) Kitzmiller of Sartell, Russell (Susan) of Savage, Dick (Brenda) of St. Cloud, and Charles (Pam) of St. Joseph; sister, Milla Holter of Rosemount; grandchildren, Katie Kitzmiller, Justin (Brittany) Kitzmiller, Sara (Mark), Trevor, Christopher, Amanda, Nicholas and Grace; and great grandchildren, Daphne, Bailey and Amelia Kitzmiller and Kellen Johnson. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Marvin; grandsons, Tyler and Joseph; brother, Bruno Prince; and sister, Jeanne Bump.