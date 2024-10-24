Jacqueline “Jackie” B. Edwards, 71, Waite Park

April 11, 1953 - October 21, 2024

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bernice Edwards, age 71, Waite Park, MN, formerly of New Ulm, MN, died Monday, October 21, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jacqueline was born April 11, 1953 in Newport, KY to William James and June (Runion) Beach, Sr., a military family. She called many places home while growing up. As Jackie became an adult, she met and married her first husband, Daniel Schumacher and had a daughter, Zaniel. She later married Tom Edwards with whom she had two more children Dylan and Morgan.

Jackie, or Bing to close family, traveled many places, enjoyed watching squirrels out her windows, fishing off the family cabin dock, thrifting, crafting, a new recipe, social media, her pets and all animals, the Gilmore Girls, and phone calls. Jackie was only ever a phone call away to visit or problem solve. However, above all else, she especially loved her family and would spoil them whenever she could.

Survivors include her children, Zaniel “Zandy” (Rodney) Thalhuber, Dylan (Bretta) Edwards and Morgan (Jordan) Barrett; siblings, Anna Bergeron, Trey (Teresa) Ayers and Becky (Ronnie) Motes and her grandchildren, who she was most proud of, Brock and Brody Thalhuber, Arwynn and Kynna Edwards and Mara Barrett. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, William James Beach Sr., mother, June Ayers, stepfather, Paul Ayers, and younger brother William James Beach Jr.

While her body gave out, her heart never did.