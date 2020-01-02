Jacqueline J. Koel, 78, Sauk Rapids

February 4, 1941 - December 30, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jacqueline J. Koel, age 78, who passed away Monday at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell. Rev. Dominic Dinger will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Jacqueline was born February 4, 1941 in Rock Rapids, IA to William & Verda (Husmann) Snitselaar. She married Marvin Koel on June 9, 1962 in Rock Rapids, IA. They raised their family in the hills of Rollag, MN with the kids attending school in Hawley, MN. After Marv’s retirement, they moved to Big Toad Lake in Osage, MN until moving to Sartell in 2017. Jacqueline worked as a Beautician out of her home named “The Country Shoppe”. She also worked as an EA at Detroit Lakes and Hawley Public Schools. Jacqueline was a former member of the Hawley United Methodist Church where she volunteered with the youth group. She also volunteered at the nursing home in Detroit Lakes and with the Cub Scouts. Jacqueline enjoyed flowers, gardening, birds, reading and motorcycles. She was kind, caring, loving, and always put others first. Her children and grandchildren were very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin of Sartell and beloved golden retriever “Naughty Nancy”; sons and daughters, Todd of Yellowstone National Park, Chad (Missy) of Pillager, David (Alicia) of Kalispell, MT, Lezlee (Jason) Franke of Sartell and Lisa (Tony) Schneider of Sartell; brothers, Roger (Dolly) Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, SD, Paul Snitselaar of Phoenix, AZ and David (Brian) Snitselaar of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Justin, Aaron, Ryan, Tyler, Ethan, Ben, Abby, Paige, Piper, Liam, Alex, Caleb, Micah, Ian, Anaya and Elsie. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Bill Snitselaar, Jerry Snitselaar and Melody Bendinger.