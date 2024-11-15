Jacob Jurek, 88, Foreston

March 25, 1936 - November 13, 2024

Jacob John Jurek was born March 25, 1936 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to John and Mary (Tadych) Jurek. He served honorably in the US Army. He married Marcella Vouk on July 7, 1958 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. He dairy farmed most of his life in Morrison County and also worked for the Foley Lumber Company and Gorecki Manufacturing. He enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, hunting and was an avid reader. Jacob had a special interest in draft horses. He enjoyed visiting, always had a good joke and would strike up a conversation with most anyone. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Karla (Mike) Graczyk, Howard Lake, Bonnie Ogg, Foley, John (Cindy Sutherland), Oak Park, Diane (Tom) Zabinski, St. Cloud, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild as well as brothers and sisters; Mary Ann Wahlberg, Theresa Spiczka, John Jurek, sister-in-law, Dolores Stolarczyk and brother-in-law, Ron Engesether. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marcella, infant son, Duane, son-in-law, Pat Ogg, great-great granddaughter, Jamiralce, brothers, Justin and Roy and sisters, Janet Pappenfus, Delores Kelash, Margaret Dahler, Katherine Lentner, Martha Engesether and infant siblings, Bernice and Benjamin.