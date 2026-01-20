February 18, 1948 - January 17, 2026

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 26, 2026 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Peterschick (nee Botzek) 77, of Sartell who left on her heavenly journey on Saturday, January 17, 2026, peacefully at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Pastor Russ Britton will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jackie was born February 18, 1948 in St. Cloud to Arthur and Marjorie (Mendel) Botzek. She attended Tech High School graduating in 1966, she then attended Anchor School of Nursing in St. Paul, earning her nursing degree. Jackie married Doug Peterschick on May 31, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Jackie was a life- long nurse who worked in Fond du Lac and Milwaukee, WI and then for the St. Cloud Hospital, and various surgery centers. She ended her career working with the Minnesota Department of Health as an inspector of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. After retirement, she volunteered at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Celebration Lutheran Church. She spent her whole life being a caregiver and was passionate about helping people. She was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church and St. Cloud Lions Club. She enjoyed traveling, crafts and cross- country skiing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doug in 2024; sisters, Cheryl Froemming and Diane Botzek. She is survived by, her brother, Michael (Patricia) Botzek of Willmar and many nieces and nephews.

Towards the end of her life, Jackie suffered from dementia and received wonderful and loving care at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Many thanks to all the staff that treated her with love and respect.

Thank you to Centra Care Hospice for all their wonderful care through this difficult journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Celebration Lutheran Church, Community Basics in Willmar or the charity of your choice.