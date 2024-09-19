Jack Opatz, 79, St. Wendel

August 28, 1945 - September 17, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Jack Opatz, age 79, of St. Wendel who passed away at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Reverend Tim Wenzel will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday all at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Jack was born on August 28, 1945 in Holdingford to Philip and Theresa (Heitzman) Opatz. He graduated from Holdingford High School. Jack served honorably in the United States Navy. He married Jane Rose Huls on June 21, 1969 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Jack worked at the St. Cloud V. A. Medical Center for over 30 years, starting in the laundry department and ending his career as a cook. He was an active member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 10 plus years in the Men’s Choir, the Holdingford American Legion Post #211, lifetime member of the St. Wendel Sportsman Club, and 20 plus years of volunteering for the St. Wendel Athletic Association.

Jack enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, deer hunting, dancing, and watching his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane; children, Jason (Amy) of Albany, Josh (Lori) of Holdingford, Jessica (Michael) Thomalla of Bowlus; grandchildren, Jack, Sadie, Dierks, Cali; siblings, Bill (Shirley), Lloyd, Judy Rossel, Gene; sisters-in-law, Della and Elaine; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rita Venske, George Opatz, Edward Opatz, Delores Newcomb, Lorraine Hoffman, Mary Ann Wilson, Leroy Opatz, and Darlene Burski.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center and CentraCare Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Jack.