Jack L. Wiltsey, 75, Santiago

December 16, 1949 - April 8, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Lee Wiltsey Sr., who departed this life peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with many health issues on April 8, 2025 at the age of 75. Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. May 17, 2025 at his residence in Santiago. As we celebrate Jack’s life, we invite family and friends to share their memories and stories, honoring the legacy of a man who brought so much love and light into the world. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Jack was born December 16, 1949 in Minneapolis and grew up on Corcoran and moved to Santiago in 1980. Jack was a devoted husband getting married on April 29, 1989 at St. John’s Lutheran Church to his beloved wife Roseann (Bogstad) Wiltsey. He stressed the importance of Jesus in our lives making sure we walked by faith and kept Jesus in our rear view. Jack had a special bond with his grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. Whether it was shooting guns, exploring nature, or building projects together, he took great pride in being an active part of their lives. He loved listening to their laughter as they played outside, and his heart swelled with joy at their accomplishments.

Jack enjoyed and was proud to be a member of the Santiago Lions Club for many years helping people and volunteering his time in the community. He was a true “Jack of all trades,” taking on countless handyman jobs throughout his life. Jack was not only a skilled craftsman but also a compassionate listener and wise advisor. An avid reader, Jack was known to devour books in a single night, always eager to learn and share stories.

Jack was a husband, Father, grandfather and great grandfather whose love and wisdom enriched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Roseann of Santiago; children, Dan Lahr, Jack Wiltsey of Austin, TX, Jody (Christine) Wiltsey of Port Lavaca, TX, Amannda Wiltsey of Foreston, Brandon (Naomi) Wiltsey of Ridgecrest, CA, and Chandler Wiltsey of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Ellarose, Landon, Laken, Jack III, Timothy, and Brett; sisters and brothers, Jan (Howie) Potvin of Clear Lake, Shirl (Denis) Ruedebusch of Pine River, Dan Wiltsey of Brooklyn Park, Jerry Wiltsey of Oak Park, and Tim (Reenie) Wiltsey of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Lil Wiltsey of Buffalo; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen; brother, Ron Wiltsey; and sister-in-law, Jody Wiltsey.

Jack Lee Wiltsey Sr. will forever remain in our hearts, a guiding light whose love and laughter will continue to inspire us. May he rest in peace.