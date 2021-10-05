Jack Arnold Harris, 84, Becker

July 7, 1937 - October 4, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Becker Baptist Church in Becker for Jack Arnold Harris, 84 of Becker who passed away on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Rob Olsen and Pastor Nate Bucher will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Jack was born on July 7, 1937 in Minneapolis to Arnold and Tillie (Sangkuhl) Hesford. Jack honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1962 where he worked as an expert rifleman. Jack grew up in Minneapolis and on September 1, 1962 he married Harriet V. Wright and they had one daughter, Julie Ann. The couple resided in Becker since 1975. Jack worked as a Machinist for Northern States Power at the Sherco Plant for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Alongside his job at the power plant, he also worked for Triple Crown Gaming selling pull-tabs until the age of 80. Every Wednesday morning, you could find him with his Sherco buddies, Jim, Mark and Roger, enjoying breakfast. He was a member and past commander of the Becker American Legion Post 193. Jack was an extremely smart and hard-working man. You could always find him with a book in hand as he was always wanting to learn something new. Jack was a hunter and fisherman who loved the great outdoors. He was a master gardener, whittler and carpenter. Loved working with wood, carving as a hobby. He attended Becker Baptist Church and served his community through acts of service, as he was always willing to lend a hand. Family was most important to him and he was most proud of his three grandsons and great granddaughter, as they were the joy of his life.

He will be missed by his loving wife of 59 years Harriet of Becker; daughter, Julie (Mark) Johnson of Becker; grandsons, Brandon (Taylor), Mitchell (Melissa) and Noah Johnson; and great granddaughter, Shelby Lynn;. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his step father, Chuck Harris.