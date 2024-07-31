It’s Sure To Be A Hot & Sticky Weekender

Whether (haha get it) you want to stay cool, hear some great music, or enjoy some hot and sticky treats on your off time The Weekender has you covered with some activities to let you kick back and relax. Don't forget about the Melissa Etheridge and Jewel concert at The Ledge, and the Alise Post Willoughby watch party at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill too.

1 Pop Up Splash Pad St. Joseph You can splish, splash, and take an outdoor bath at a pop-up splash pad. Cool off in the cold spray of a firehose from the St. Joseph Fire Department. There will be games and Fire Trucks to see too. The pop-up splash pad takes place on the field behind the City Government Center off of Callaway St. E. FREE to attend. Saturday: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

2 Somali Cultural Festival St. Cloud Learn about Somali culture and traditions with food, music, dance, art and more at the first-ever St. Cloud Somali Cultural Festival. There will be a special guest as well. The festival is free to attend, and food is free to the first few hundred attendees. It will be held near the St. Cloud Library on 1300 W. St. Germain. Saturday: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

3 Pie Day Braham If you want to enjoy something hot and sticky in the hot and sticky weather take a road trip to Braham for the 34th annual Pie Day. In addition to over 1,000 homemade/artisan pies there are crafters, a quilts display, a recycled pie tin art contest, and an antique bicycle and car show. Plus, demonstrations from folk artists, storytellers, and musicians. And don't forget about the pie baking and pie trivia contest. Governor Rudy Perpich declared Braham the "Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota" in 1990. Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

4 Butterflies and Music St. Cloud Munsinger Gardens' Music in the Gardens is more speical this week as before the show Quiet Oaks Hospice House is doing its Memorial Butterfly Release at 2:00 p.m.with proceeds going towards resident care and operating expenses. After the release hang out for the great music from Monday Night Jazz, and maybe have a rootbeer float to cool down. Sunday: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

5 Rob Stokes Concert St. Cloud Minnespolis musician Rob Stokes takes the stage at the Veranda Lounge in downtown St. Cloud. Stokes brings a mix of tunes inspired by Paul McCartney, Jerry Garcia, and Prince. The concert is free to attend. Saturday: 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.