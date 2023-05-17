It’s American Craft Beer Week & This Central MN Brewery Is Releasing Four Beers

Get out and celebrate this week! Not only has the weather been pretty nice, but another reason to celebrate is that it's American Craft Beer Week! One Central Minnesota brewery is celebrating by releasing not one but FOUR beers this week. Back Shed in Waite Park has activities scheduled this week at the brewery to go along with the releases.

According to a social media post by Back Shed Brewery, there was a beer released yesterday, Tuesday, called Milkshake Offspring on Nitro. Tonight at Back Shed there will be trivia and another beer release. Tonight will see a coffee blonde beer being tapped.

Tomorrow night, Gone in 6 Seconds will be released, there doesn't appear to be anything planned to go with this release, it might be a perfect option for a quiet night out for a beer. On Friday the fourth beer of the week will be released, it's a Belgian Pale Ale.

Get our free mobile app

On top of the beer releases, there are other happenings this weekend at Back Shed including a food truck, live music, and a fundraiser.

According to CraftBeer.com, American Craft Beer Week is "the official start of beer season, when temps rise, backyard grills heat up, taproom patios reopen, and lawn games get serious. Time to stretch your palate. Lift some pints. Get into shape for a fun, flavorful summer."

The Brewers Association launched American Craft Beer Week in 2006 to support independent brewers and craft breweries.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state