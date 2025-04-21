Waite Park Police are reporting theft from a storage container on the 700 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the storage unit was broken into and items were removed. The list of missing items is still be compiled.

St. Cloud Police are reporting spray painted graffiti on numerous download locations. Mages says this has mainly taken place in alley ways.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.