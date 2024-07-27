It Was A Chance To Make Music And Connect

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a good day to get out of the sun and make some music at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud on Saturday. Lyricality hosted the 5th in it summer series of creative events.

The Art of Being, Becoming, and Belonging workshop let people craft their own clay shakers, rattles, or rain sticks. Facilitator Azania Tripp says the workshop is also about engaging the community's mental health:

"So also like, how do we be very conscientious of trauma, of mental health needs in art space programming so that's something we're very conscientious about with Lyricality."

Artist Donna Ray was leading the workshop and says music is a great way to connect:

"It's a gift that keeps giving. It's a gift that keeps giving and encouraging people to be their best selves."

People could bring their own items in to decorate as well. The other workshops in the series included drumming, creative writing, lyrical dancing, and affirmation card making.

Lyricality will hold its year-end celebration titled Folk 2 Folks - A Celebration of Poetry, Story, Song, Art, and Inclusive Belonging at the library on September 28th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Lyricality is an arts-based organization located in Sauk Rapids that aims to be a resource for self-expression and identity building.

