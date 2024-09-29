Folk 2 Folks Festival Brings People Together To Create Community
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People turned out for a mini-arts festival at the St. Cloud Library on Saturday. Lyricality held its first-ever Folk 2 Folks Festival from 12:30 - 4:00 p.m. The festival had various artist-facilitated sessions like crafting comedy monologues, dot painting, and a poem-to-song poetry collaborative jam session.
Lyricality Co-Founder John Salgado-Maldonado led the jam session and says making the song from scratch is the magical part of the workshop:
"Because this is not just about creating music or like a musical piece but also its making community, you're creating music with your neighbors that maybe you've not even seen them before but now it's a moment to do something together."
Salgado-Maldonado says the festival is all about connecting on a personal and community level.
Lyricality Board Director Nicole Konz says they wanted to celebrate creativity through the theme of "Where We come From:"
"I think the first and foremost is that people have a sense of belonging of togetherness and feel like they were able to contribute to something we created."
She says they hoped to bring people of all different generations and backgrounds together to create ideas and art and turn them into something special.
The event was emceed by comedian Comrade Tripp and had a total of eight artist-facilitated workshops. Lyricality is an arts-based organization located in Sauk Rapids that aims to be a resource for self-expression and identity building.
