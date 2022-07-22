Isanti Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Guns from Shipments

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly 200 guns from a St. Cloud company.

According to court documents, beginning in August of 2021 law enforcement began receiving calls of gun thefts from shipments to Federal Firearms Licensee businesses. The carrier for the shipments was XPO Logistics which has facilities in St. Cloud and Fridley.

On March 9th, 2022 XPO Logistics contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to report an additional 11 guns were stolen from a recent shipment.

ATF agents later got surveillance video showing Jason Cikotte, who was working as a weight inspector at the company, removing the guns from pallets.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators got a search warrant for his home in Isanti where they found the 11 stolen guns as well as other guns and accessories. ATF agents determined that Cikotte had stolen a total of 185 guns.

Sentencing is scheduled for November.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022