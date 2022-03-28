Isanti Man Charged with Gun Theft

ST. PAUL -- An Isanti man has been charged with stealing guns intended for dealers or importers.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Cikotte is charged with one count of possession of stolen firearms.

According to court documents, back in August 2021 authorities were notified about several gun thefts from XPO Logistics, a logistics company with facilities in St. Cloud and Fridley.

Records show on March 9th, XPO logistics notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to report 11 more guns were stolen from a recent shipment.

Company surveillance video shows Cikotte removing the boxes from the shrink wrapped pallets, taking out the guns and carrying them to his vehicle.

Authorities used a search warrant at Cikotte's home and found about 40 guns, all of which appear to be stolen from XPO Logistics. Police say they also recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition and miscellaneous gun parts and accessories.

Cikotte later admitted to stealing the guns, ammunitions and parts from XPO Logistics.