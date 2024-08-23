Isanti County Man Dies in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy 65

ATHENS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another was critically injured after their trucks collided in an Isanti County intersection.

The crash happened on Highway 65 and 269th Avenue NE at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Dakota pickup driven by 63-year-old Mark Dauer of Athens was northbound on Highway 65 while a Ram 2500 pickup driven by 62-year-old Theresa Meyer of Athens was westbound on 269th Avenue.

The patrol says Meyer's Ram truck made contact with Dauer's Dodge Dakota as it made its way through the intersection.

Dauer was killed in the crash and Meyer was taken to Cambridge Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker