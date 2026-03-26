Home Invasion In Spencer Brook Township Ends With A Conviction
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A man has been found guilty by a jury for his role in a 2023 home invasion and murder in Isanti County.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says, after a jury trial lasting more than three weeks, on Wednesday, Jessie Mateo Rodriques was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary.
The crimes took place in December of 2023 on a farm in Spencer Brook Township. Rodriques and two other people burglarized the home, which was a purported drug stash house. During the burglary, Rodriques shot and killed Jose Fernandes.
Codefendant Fredy Olivar was previously convicted after a trial for his role in the incident. Abraham Houle and Gerald Downs pleaded guilty and were sentenced in 2025.
The Minnesota Attorney General's office prosecuted the case on a referral from the Isanti County Attorney.
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