Isaiah Louis Trovall, 35, Isle

December 22, 1987 - July 20, 2023

A proud father, outdoorsman and Army veteran with deep family roots in central Minnesota, Isaiah Louis Trovall succumbed to his long battle with depression and PTSD on July 20, 2023.

Isaiah was born on December 22, 1987 to Deron and Jody Trovall of Becker, MN. He grew up fishing and hunting, either around central Minnesota or at the family cabin on Big Boy Lake.

He went to grade school in Becker and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High school in 2006.

At 18, he enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard and served with the 1-194 Armor Regiment in Iraq from 2011-2012, earning the Army Commendation Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal. He completed his service with the Minnesota Army National Guard in 2014.

Upon coming home he met the love of his life, Lyla Matthewman, and welcomed his three sons - Carson, Jack and Walker into the world. He was known for his loud voice, constant laughter and unwavering loyalty. He could typically be found in his garage, working on projects, fishing and hunting.

Isaiah is preceded in death by his mother, Jody Trovall, and his grandparents Jack and Darlene Trovall.

He is survived by his significant other, Lyla Matthewman and their sons, Carson, Jack, and Walker of Clearwater; father, Deron Trovall of Clear Lake; sister, Brieanna Trovall (Tauraen) of Saint Paul; grandparents, Barb and Lester Wood of Big Lake; and countless friends who are more like family.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater, MN. Service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow, also at Rejoice Lutheran Church. Please wear blaze orange or camo. Memorials are preferred. Burial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

If you, or someone you love is struggling with depression or PTSD, help is available. You can text “MN” to 741741 or call **CRISIS to get immediate help.