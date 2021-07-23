IRS Warning About Child Tax Credit Scams

UNDATED -- The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Unit is warning you about Child Tax Credit-related scams.

They are advising you to be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the credit.

They say there are simple ways to identify if it truly is the IRS reaching out.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers via e-mail, text message, or social media channels.

The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages.

The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The IRS will not ask for a payment via gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

If you are eligible for advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, the IRS will use information from your 2020 or 2019 tax return to automatically enroll you. You don't have to do anything.

