Irene Veronica Arnold, 89, Waite Park

December 24, 1931 - October 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Irene Arnold age 89 who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Irene Veronica Arnold (Miller) was born December 24, 1931 to Hubert & Veronica (Utecht) Miller in Richmond. She married Ralph M. Arnold on June 26, 1952 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. She worked as a data entry specialist at JC Penney’s for 28 years retiring in March of 1993. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and was active in the Christian Woman and the Nocturnal Adoration Society. She was also a member of the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary, Woman of the Moose and Catholic Aid. Irene loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her friends. She loved playing cards and was a volunteer at the Sterling Park and St. Cloud Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Mary) of Waite Park; Michael (Teri) of St. Cloud; Bruce of Sartell; Mary Beth (Mark) Anderson of Nisswa; grandchildren, Manda (Jason) Blum, Matthew Arnold, Rachel Arnold, Ryan Arnold, Brittney Arnold, Andrew Arnold, great grandchildren, Aubrey, Layne, and Drew Blum. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Sylvia Miller and Kathy Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2007, brothers, Clarence, Sylvester, Wilfred, Donald, Harold Miller and an infant child.

Special thank you to the staffs at Park Gardens and Sterling Park in Waite Park and St. Cloud Hospital Doctors, nurses for care given to mom during her journey.