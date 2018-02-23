Irene V. Symanietz, 95, St. Joseph

March 14, 1922 - February 20, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Irene V. Symanietz, age 95, of St. Joseph. Irene passed away February 20, 2018 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 26 and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Irene was born March 14, 1922 in Holdingford, MN to Louis and Anna (Greener) Heitzman. She married Thomas Symanietz on June 28, 1944 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. They farmed in the Holdingford area. They retired to St. Joseph in 1984. Irene enjoyed quilting, watching the Twins, playing cards and volunteered for several years at the Treasure Chest.

Irene is survived by her sons Kenneth (Mary Margaret) of Roscoe, Ervin (Carla) of Roberts, WI, Aloys (Patricia) of Waconia, and Arthur (Kathleen) of Park Rapids, 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and her brother Roman (Josephine) Heitzman of Mount Vernon, WA.

Preceding Irene in death were her parents, husband (1994), 3 grandsons Adam, Brian and Steven, and siblings Fred, Ervin, Regina Bieniek, Emma Langner and Ralph.

Irene’s family would like to make a very special thank you to the staff at Country Manor for the exceptional care and kindness that she received.