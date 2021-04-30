Irene S. Ring, 85, Clear Lake

June 1, 1935 - April 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Irene S. Ring, 85 of Clear Lake who passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday.

Irene was born on June 1, 1935 in St. Cloud to Florenz and Philomine (Weitzel) Wilhelm. She worked as a nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital. Irene married Gordon Ring on August 16, 1955 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the couple made their home in Minneapolis. Irene and Gordon moved to the Becker area around 1959 where she became a homemaker and a seasonal employee for Johnson’s Strawberry Farm and Hayes’ Potato Farm. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker where she taught 6th Grade Catechism for over 30 years. Irene enjoyed bird watching, nature, tending to her flower gardens, and being close to the Mississippi River. She loved to read, crochet, work on puzzles, and bake special Christmas cookies for her loved ones. Irene’s life was always centered around her family and her faith.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Gordon, Jr. (Bonnie) of Rockville, Jeff of Clear Lake, Scott of Becker and Samone (Todd) Plaster of Clear Lake; siblings, Dick (Cindy) Wilhelm of Andover and Lee Will of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gordon, Sr. in 2013; brothers, Bob and Sonny Wilhelm; brother-in-law, Ron Will; grandson, Jason Ring; and infant great grandson, Bryan.