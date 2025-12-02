November 21, 1930 - November 29, 2025

Irene Plantenberg, a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend, celebrated a lovely Thanksgiving with family. She passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 29, 2025. She was 95 years old.

Irene was born November 21, 1930, near Farming, MN to Albert and Elizabeth (Egerman) Backes. She married Ed Plantenberg, Jr. on September 6, 1950, at St. Catherine’s Church in Farming. They had three children and were happily married for 62 years.

While raising her children she worked at the family business. Irene was active in Christian Women, Catholic Aid, and she did a lot of volunteer work, especially for Meals on Wheels. Golf was her first love, along with bowling, trap shooting and snowmobiling.

Irene is survived by her children, Thomas (Cathy), Pam, Gene (Ute); sisters, Rosalie Thomes and Joan Gerber; brother, James Backes (Carol); sister-in-law, Viola Backes; grandchildren, Megan (Rob), Emily (Scott), Brian (Phoney), Jennifer (Aaron) and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; siblings, Ester, George, Florence, Mildred, Carl, Eugene, Imelda, and Marie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. The visitation will be from 9:00-11:15 a.m. in the church gathering space. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.