Irene J. Perske, 101, St. Cloud

June 9, 1920 - August 7, 2021

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Irene J. Perske, age 101, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. The service will be livestreamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Irene was born June 9, 1920 in Popple Creek to Fred & Anna (Leyk) Mendel. She grew up in Popple Creek where she was raised on the family farm. She married Thayer Perske on November 17, 1940 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Irene lived in Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud most of her life and worked as a Sales Associate at Herberger’s for 25 years. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ladies Guild, taught vacation bible school and was an honorary chair person for Prince of Peace Lutheran School. Faith and family were very important to Irene. Her door was always open because you never knew when Christ was coming. She loved visiting with others over a good cup of coffee and a donut hole. Irene was a MN Twins fan who saw the best in everyone, even the TWINS!

Survivors include her children, John of Corpus Christi, Jerry (Vicki) of St. Cloud, Jeanne (Ken) Winchell of Apple Valley, James (Linda) of Coon Rapids, Joseph (Janet) of Sartell, Janet (Richard) Clark of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Art Betker of Rice; sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Lorraine Mendel both of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thayer; daughter, Joanne; son-in-law, James Theis; daughter-in-law, Cleta Perske; sister, Lois Ann Johnson; brothers, Allan, Arthur, Donald and Merril.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran School.