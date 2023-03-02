Irene E. Kraus, 86, Cold Spring

May 29, 1936 - February 28, 2023

attachment-Irene Kraus loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Irene E. Kraus, age 86, who died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Irene was born a twin on May 29, 1936, in Paynesville, MN to Michael and Catherine (Theisen) Molitor. Irene survived the polio epidemic when she was only nine years old and learned to walk again.

Irene graduated from St. Boniface High school and started work with State Farm Insurance. She married James Kraus on May 19, 1962, at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. They made their home in Cold Spring where they raised five children while working at several places including, St. John’s Liturgical Press, Cold Spring Assumption Home, Fingerhut and just recently retiring from Jeff’s Auto Body at 85.

Irene enjoyed sewing many items over the years which she sold at craft sales as well as for her family. She also loved to tend to both flower and vegetables gardens and can the extras. Playing with her grandchildren and especially her 3 great grandchildren brought her great joy. She was also a wicked scrabble player. Winning against the younger generation was great fun to her especially since the kids would try to use their “own” dictionary to create interesting words.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Gina), Jean (Roger) Schmidt, Joe, Julie, and Jay; 5 grandchildren, Laurie, Jason, Evan, Sarah, and Breanna; 3 great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Gavin, and Grace; sister, Dolores Neu; sister-in-law, Sharon (James) Lobb; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James (1993); twin sister, Iris Halloran; sister, Phyllis Kurr; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Horsh and Rachel Mueller.

Irene’s family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice for the care given to Irene.