Ira Robak, 71, St. Cloud

May 30, 1953 - March 1, 2025

attachment-Ira Roback loading...

Ira Robak, age 71 of St. Cloud, passed away March 1, 2025 at Tadds Lighthouse in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday at the Foley Funeral Home and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ira Jerome Robak was born May 30, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Willard and Selma (Jedlicki) Robak. He graduated from Milaca High School, class of 1973. He worked on the family farm and also worked at WACOSA and OTC for several years. He enjoyed music and movies, riding his bike, trips to the Dairy Queen and singing Kenny Rogers songs. Ira was an avid All-Star Wrestling fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Tadds Lighthouse for all their care and compassion shown to Ira over the years.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Zita Balder, Duane Robak, Dinah (Keith) Freese, Cindy (Al) Mcallister, Lorna (Mark) Pappenfus, Bill Robak, Curt (Erin) Robak and many nieces and nephews and friends at Tadds Lighthouse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Selma Robak, a brother-in-law, Michael Balder and a great nephew, Ryan Kantor.