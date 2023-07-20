Iona Lee Bodle, 90 of Clarissa and formerly of Long Prairie

October 9, 1932 - July 19, 2023

There will be open visitation from 2-5:00 PM and a short remembrance service at 4:00 PM, Sunday July 30, 2023 at Communities of Faith United Methodist Church in Clotho, MN for Iona Bodle, 90 of Clarissa and formerly of Long Prairie. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Iona was born October 9, 1932 to Abner and Keitha (Wycoff) Gray in Botna, IA. Her family moved to Alexandria, MN where she graduated from High School. She married Royal Peterson June 9, 1951. The couple farmed near Long Prairie and raised two children, Peggy and Glen. Royal passed away in 1979. Iona married Gene Bodle on August 15, 1986. Together they worked at various resorts around Lake Osakis, including Barefoot Lewies and Head of the Lakes Resort. They also enjoyed growing an enormous vegetable garden and being involved in a quilting group that met in the Rose City Evangelical Free Church.

She is survived by her husband Gene of Clarissa; daughter, Peggy (Fred) Dickelman of Moorhead; son, Glen (Monique) Peterson of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Trevor (Michele), Jason (Wendy) Moritz, Bryce (Brianna) Peterson, Sara (Ian) Low and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Royal; brother Milford Gray and sister-in-law Audrey Gray.