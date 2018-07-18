Investigative Reporter Talks About “In the Dark” [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with investigative reporter Madeleine Baran from APM Reports about Season 1 and 2 of "In the Dark". Season 1 was about the investigation into missing child Jacob Wetterling in St. Joseph. While Madeleine was working on Season 1 Danny Heinrich confessed to the murder and kidnapping of Jacob. She talks about what they uncovered in their work into how law enforcement handled the case.

Season 2 of "In the Dark" is about the Tardy Furniture murders in Mississippi in 1996 and the 6 trials of Curtis Flowers and pursuit of an executive of Curtis by District Attorney Doug Evans. APM exposes flaws in law enforcement, investigations and in other areas. Listen to my conversation with Madeleine below.

Learn more about APM Reports here .