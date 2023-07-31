Inver Grove Heights Man Pleads Guilty in Stearns County Sex Sting

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another Minnesota man has pleaded guilty in a Stearns County child sex sting.

Fifty-nine-year-old Randy Micke of Inver Grove Heights was charged with two felony counts involving sex and each involving a child. Micke pleaded guilty to describing sexual conduct with a child through electronic communication.

According to the complaint, Micke made contact with an investigator from the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force who was posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room. Court records allege Micke almost immediately began asking sexually explicit questions. The chats continued with Micke allegedly sending the girl a pornographic video of a younger girl with an older man.

Micke told authorities he had been chatting with a 14-year-old girl but would never meet up with someone that young. Records show he denied sending a video but admitted to sending a link to the video.

Micke will be sentenced in October.

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
