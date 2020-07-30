Interstate 94 Closed in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE -- A crash at the I-94 and 494 split in Maple Grove caused backups for several hours Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a semi jackknifed, which shut down I-94. There were no injuries in the crash. The crash happened at about 5:00 a.m. and the closure lasted until about 9:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was loaded with approximately 43,000 pounds of fruit.

Traffic was diverted to southbound 494.

MnDOT