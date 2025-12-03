FARIBAULT (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids semi driver was hurt in a crash in southern Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 35 near Faribault.

A pickup was driving south on the interstate when the driver lost control and crashed into the cable barrier blocking the left lane. The semi was also going south and struck the pickup.

The semi driver was 58-year-old Jeffrey Evenson of Sauk Rapids. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was 19-year-old Ava Cottrell of Medford. Her passenger was 28-year-old Gavan Cockrell of Medford. They were both taken to District One Hospital in Faribault with non-life-threatening injuries.