Interim President Excited to Lead St. John’s University

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has a new leader for this school year. Back in July the school named Eugene McAllister as the interim president.

He says he retired as the president of the University of Great Falls Montana in 2016 but was happy to get the call to lead St. John's.

There's a registry where retired college presidents make themselves available for short term stints. The registry approached me about St. John's and I knew St. John's very well. I knew St. John's is an outstanding Catholic liberal arts university.

McAllister says he's very much looking forward to watching the Johnnies football team this fall.

McAllister says his job over the next year is to just keep the good things going at St. John's. He says he'd also like to focus on fundraising during his time as president.

In May former president Michael Hemesath announced he was stepping down on August 1st.

The Board of Trustees is currently searching for a permanent president to take over next year.