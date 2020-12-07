Initiative Foundation Awarding Early Childhood COVID-19 Grants

LITTLE FALLS – The Initiative Foundation is now accepting grant applications from groups or organizations aiming to support young children adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Little Falls nonprofit was awarded $416,000 in state funds back in August. Funds will be used to support programming for children ages birth to 8 who have experienced illness, economic hardship or interruptions in their educational or development support systems.

This is the second of three grant cycles. The Initiative Foundation says this cycle will be particularly focused on underserved communities, including:

Areas of concentrated poverty

Ethnic minorities or those who speak English as a second language

Disabled individuals, or those in rural areas who lack access to basic early childhood educational services

"The region was already experiencing a child care crisis before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged,” said Don Hickman, Initiative Foundation vice president for community and workforce development. "Those children who are most vulnerable are the ones suffering. We want to make sure we get help where it's needed."

Applications will be accepted until December 31 at 4:00 p.m. Grants will be awarded in early January. A third grant cycle will open in the spring of next year.

For more information, visit the Initiative Foundation's website.