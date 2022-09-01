Initiative Foundation Seeking Disaster Relief Donations

LITTLE FALLS -- As the deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance loans for two Todd County storms earlier this summer, the Initiative Foundation is asking for support.

The Initiative Foundation will match donations totaling $10,000.

Straight-line winds with speeds of 85 miles-per-hour tore through Clarissa on May 12th damaging homes, machine sheds, silos, and barns.

An EF-1 tornado then touched down in Eagle Bend on Memorial Day weekend. The twister had wind speeds topping 95 miles-per-hour. Main Street saw the heaviest damage with toppled building walls, destroyed grain bins, and damaged homes.

The deadline to apply for the Small Business Administration disaster loans is September 23rd.

If you want to donate to the Initiative Foundation's Todd County disaster relief effort, click here.

