ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota organization has received a large grant to help families with direct assistance and food. The Initiative Foundation has received a $100,000 grant from the McKnight Foundation. The grant money will be used to buy gift cards for those in need to help with groceries, diapers, baby formula, heating assistance, vehicle maintenance, and gas.

Initiative Foundation Vice President for Community Amy Trombley says the goal of the grants is to get the money into the hands of those who need it:

"Really trying to find those folks who have been hit hardest and get those dollars and resources to them so that they can make it through today, tonight, and tomorrow and hopefully get back on their feet where we know they can be if they just have this extra hand up, and hand out to support them at this greater time of need than they've probably ever experienced."

Trombley says they will partner with non-profits in the area so they can support individuals in the region.

Who does the Initiative Foundation serve?

The Initiative Foundation serves 14 counties in Central Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, and Todd. It was one of the six Minnesota-based Initiative Foundations to receive a $100,000 grant. Eight other organizations across the state received $50,000 grants, all part of $1-million in grant money awarded by the McKnight Foundation.

What is the McKnight Foundation?

The McKnight Foundation is a family foundation based in Minnesota, established in 1953. It is committed to building an equitable and inclusive Minnesota, advancing climate solutions, and supporting the arts.

