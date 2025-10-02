July 8, 1939 - September 30, 2025

Private Graveside Services will be Monday, October 20, 2025 for Ingjerd Arline Quilling, age 86, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, near St. Augusta.

Arline was born on July 8, 1939 to Cornelius and Aashild (Brosten) Folkvord in Sidney, MT. She married Thomas Quilling on October 6, 1956 in Sidney, MT. Arline was a loving homemaker, kind and calm, being the rock of her family. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, doing family crosswords, puzzles and reading.

She is survived by her daughters, Cyd Quilling of Springfield, NJ and Nan (Sheldon) Weston of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Dallas (Anita), Stevie Lee, Dex; and great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Sawyer.

Arline is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas and sister, Helen Steffan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Quiet Oaks and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care provided. Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.