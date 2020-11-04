Incumbents Win In Waite Park Mayor, City Council Races

WAITE PARK -- There will be no changes in Waite Park. Mayor Rick Miller received 68 percent of the vote over political newcomer Brian Sluss who had 31 percent.

Miller has been the mayor of Waite Park since 2001.

Both incumbents on the city council will also keep their seats. Mike Linquist was the top vote getter with 39 percent and Ken Schmitt was second with 34 percent. Shawn Blackburn had the third most votes with 25 percent.

Voters in Waite Park also voted "No" on a referendum to remove the Civil Service Personnel Board. The measure failed by 44 votes, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Ken Schmitt, Mike Linquist (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky)