Ilo Davis Koenning, 102, St. Cloud

June 29, 1919 - July 22, 2021

Ilo Davis Koenning died at age 102 on Thursday, July 22 , at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Private family services will be at a later date.

Born in Owatonna she moved to Moorhead with her parents as a young child and lived there nearly her entire life.

She met her future husband, Harold Koenning (1918-2010) while playing clarinet in the Moorhead High School Band. Both were only children.

Ilo attended Moorhead State Teachers College and the Interstate Business College before marriage in 1941. They had their first child, Douglas, while Harold was serving in the U.S. Army in France, followed by daughter Karen, and son Keith. In an era when few women worked outside the home, Ilo was a devoted working mother. She worked part-time at American Crystal Sugar Company and later full-time for the Minnesota Department of Employment Security

Throughout her life Ilo enjoyed friends and family, attending Moorhead High School Spuds games, gardening, reading, bowling, and most of all walking in cold and snowy Moorhead. She participated in the Moorhead Singers, Grace Methodist Church Circle, Card Club with friends, going to the Eagles Club, the Speakeasy Restaurant, visiting friends at the lakes, going to the State Fair, travelling, following the Minnesota Twins, and so much more. In her later years she enjoyed daily walks in the neighborhood as well as her water exercise group at the YMCA in Fargo. Still driving in her 80s and 90s she would pick up younger friends who no longer drove to bring them to the Y with her. She also enjoyed volunteering for Prairie Public Television and for the Concordia College Language Villages. Even on the bitterest winter nights, she slept with the windows open, and she adored Minnesota’s clear blue big sky and white clouds.

In 2013 Ilo moved from her longtime home in south Moorhead to an apartment at Eventide in Moorhead. She moved to St. Cloud in 2019. Her cheerful, friendly and resilient personality remained with her to the end. She is survived by her children and their spouses Doug Koenning (Dianne) of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, Karen Grossheider (R.C.), St. Cloud, and Keith Koenning (Patricia Murphy) of Herbster, Wisconsin, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.