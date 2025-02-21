Idella T. Moore, 96, St. Cloud

January 14, 1929 - February 20, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for Idella Moore, 96 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday all at the church in St. Anna.

Idella was born January 14, 1929 in Farming to Ferdinand & Elizabeth (Dingmann) Ramler. She married Donald Moore on October 27, 1952 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. The couple lived in Sauk Centre, Duluth and St. Cloud. They moved to their lake home in St. Anna when Don retired, and they lived there for 25 years before moving back to St. Cloud in 2016. She worked at Norwest Bank from 1948-1952 and in the office at Penny’s Department Store in St. Coud from 1974-1991. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. She enjoyed spending time bowling, playing bridge, playing cards, puzzles and reading.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Lars) Bakken of South Range, WI; Tim (Paula) of Becker; Tom (Tammy) of Royalton; Mark (Traci) of St. Augusta; brother-in-law, Linus Wensman of Crystal, sister-in-law Judy Ramler; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 step grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brothers, Ed, Paul, Elmer, Robert, Victor Ramler, sisters, Alma Ramler, Nora Quinn, Alvina Mescher, Lucille Glantzer, Esther Erdman, Lorraine Ramstad, and Mary Lou Wensman.