Idaho Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Motley
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- An Idaho man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Morrison County Friday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Motley.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a cargo van and a pickup truck were going west on Highway 10 when the van hit the back of the truck.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the van, 55-year-old Shaba Bitegetsimana of Boise, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Joseph Dawson of Sebeka, was not hurt.
LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in
Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled.
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.