Icy Roads a Factor in Crash That Hurt Holdingford Teen

GREEN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A teenager from Holdingford was hurt when his car slid through an intersection and was struck by another vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday about a mile north of Little Falls in Green Prairie Township.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy was heading east on 165th Street when his vehicle slid through the stop sign at the intersection with Greyhound Road and was struck. The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Brian Petersen of Nisswa was heading south on Greyhound Road when the collision happened.

Petersen was not hurt, but the sheriff's office says the boy, who authorities have not identified, was brought to the hospital in Little Falls by a private vehicle. His injuries are unknown.

