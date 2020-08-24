Iconic Treasure City in Royalton Up For Sale

ROYALTON -- An iconic business in Royalton is up for sale. Treasure City is on the market with a listing price of $450,000, not including the inventory. The inventory is also available with an estimated value of $400,000.

The sale comes with eight weeks of support and training. The owner says he's selling so he can retire.

Treasure City along Highway 10 in Royalton is widely known for its Pirate Pete and 200-pound man-eating clam. Inventory includes everything from Minnetonka moccasins and sandals, toys and souvenirs.