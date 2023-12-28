2 Minnesota Ice Events Delayed But Not Cancelled Yet

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two big ice events have been delayed due to the unusually warm weather we've had in December, but organizers of both events tell WJON News they are planning to be open by mid to late January.

The Ice Palace in Delano will have a new location this year at Delano Central Park.

Photo Courtesy of Ice Palace Photo Courtesy of Ice Palace loading...

They claim to be one of the largest ice attractions in the state and will hit a new milestone by offering more than 90,000 square feet of Ice Palace including a 40-foot-tall ice mountain, and more than 300 feet of illuminated tunnels, ice slides, and towering structures.

Once they are finally able to open they'll be open Thursdays through Sundays until the end of February.

(Photo: Ice Castles) (Photo: Ice Castles) loading...

The Ice Castles will be in Maple Grove this year after calling New Brighton home for the past three seasons.

The icy attraction draws thousands of visitors. The Ice Castles will feature ice slides, fire shows, caverns, tunnels, ice sculptures, a light walk, and an ice bar.

(Photo: Ice Castles) (Photo: Ice Castles) loading...

It will be located on Main Street at Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.

The long-range forecast is calling for high temperatures in central Minnesota to remain well above normal in early January, however, they will drop down below freezing for most days with highs in the upper 20s.

Earlier this month organizers of the Minnesota Ice Maze in Eagan announced they were canceling their event due to the warm weather.

