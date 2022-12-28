Ice Castles Comes Back to New Brighton in January (PHOTOS)

A couple of years ago - pre pandemic, we headed to New Brighton to Long Lake Regional Park for Ice Castles. It's back for this year, and it's so worth the trip to take the family to see this.

When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.

If you do get chilly, there are a few firepits around to warm you up along with a concession stand with some hot drinks and sweet treats to enjoy. There's a space in the middle of the formations that have places for you to warm up a bit too. But definitely wear winter gear including snow pants because there could be some crawling around - if you choose to those areas to explore. You don't have to do that, however. But to get the full adventure of the Ice Castles, and if you are able to do that, wear the snow pants.

There are even some fountains included in the ice formations. It's like a whole bunch of icicles grouped together with some LED lights that change periodically. It really gives it a cool vibe. And the simple fact that these all start with just a drip out of a faucet, basically to get this made adds to the awesomeness.

Check it out! You can get tickets at the door, but it's much easier to buy them ahead of time online, and also it's a little cheaper.

