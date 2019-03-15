Hwy 15 Construction Open House Tuesday in Maine Prairie Township

ST. AUGUSTA -- A major road construction project between St. Augusta and Kimball will force traffic to detour around the work this spring.

Highway 15 will be reconstructed along a 12-mile stretch between County Road 136 in St. Augusta and Highway 55 in Kimball.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation want to invite you to an open house Tuesday to learn more about the project. It will be held at the Maine Prairie Township Hall at the intersection of Highway 15 and Dellwood Road from 4:00-7:00 p.m. You will be able to get a look at the project layout, construction timetable, detour, and traffic information and ask questions of MnDOT staff.

The project includes replacing or repairing underground culverts, installing new rumble strips and improve intersection accessibility.

The project is scheduled to begin in late April and will force traffic to detour until its completion in late July. Access to local businesses will be maintained during the work.