Huskies’ Winning Streak Continues in Iowa

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team secured their ninth straight win and closed out the month of January with a perfect record in Friday's takedown of Upper Iowa University.

The Huskies broke open a 21-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. They held a 41-20 lead over the Peacocks at the half and skated to an easy 73-52 win.

Tori Wortz led the team with 22 points. Nikki Kilboten added 15.

The Huskies improve to 15-4 and 12-3 NSIC. They will kick off February with a trip to Winona State University (14-5) on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.