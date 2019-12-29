Huskies Upset No. 2 Mavericks

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team handily took down the no. 2 MSU-Mankato Mavericks in the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

SCSU scored the only goals in the first period and took an early 2-0 lead.

In the second period, the Huskies netted two to extend their lead to 4-0. MSU lit the lamp for the first time to cut down their deficit to 4-1, but St. Cloud State slid in two more before the period was over.

The Mavericks scored again in the final period, but the Huskies netted one more to ear the 7-2 win.

Zach Okabe scored four goals for SCSU. Easton Brodzinski, Jake Wahlin, and Micah Miller each added one. Jaxon Castor made 16 saves and allowed two wins.

The Huskies improve to 6-7-4 and will face the University of Minnesota in the title game Sunday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.