Huskies Stretch Win Streak to Five Games

The St. Cloud State Women's basketball team earned their fifth straight win on Friday when they hosted Concordia University-St. Paul.

The game was close in the opening quarter. The Huskies held a slim 19-18 lead after the first 10 minutes of play. SCSU opened up their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Golden Bears 19-11. They entered the break up 38-29.

In the third quarter, despite getting into foul trouble, SCSU managed to hold onto their lead, outscoring CSP again 27-23. The Golden Bears rallied in the fourth quarter, putting up 20 points to St. Cloud State's 17, but it was not enough for them to close the gap. The Huskies won it 82-72.

Tori Wortz led the team with 24 points, six rebounds, two steals, and a block. Madelin Dammann finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four steals, and a block. Brehna Evans and Nikki Kilboten each added 16 points for SCSU.

The Huskies improve to 11-4 and 8-3 NSIC. They will host MSU-Mankato on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.