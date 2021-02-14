Huskies Split Series at Miami U

OXFORD, OH -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team rallied on Saturday night to end the weekend series in a split with Miami University.

The RedHawks scored the first goal of the game at the 11:12 mark of the opening period. Seconds later, Easton Brodzinski knocked one in for SCSU to tie it up. As the clock was about to expire on the first frame, Miami University lit the lamp again and took back the lead 2-1.

After a scoreless second period, Brendan Bushy tied things up again with goal number two for the Huskies. That was followed up by two more unanswered goals, both from Kevin Fitzgerald, and St. Cloud won it 4-2.

The Huskies outshot the RedHawks 32-23 on the night. Goalkeeper David Hrenak made 21 saves and allowed two goals in the win.

The Huskies improve to 13-8. They will take the ice again at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday when they host Colorado College (3-13-2). Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on The River 96.7 FM.